New Estonian police unit deploys to assist at Latvia-Belarus border

The PPA officers will be deployed to the Robežnieki area, where there have been the most illegal border crossing attempts recently. The first rotation of ESTPOL10 was working there, while ESTPOL9 also helped the southern neighbors in the same area last summer.

The team's tasks, similarly to the previous rotation, are primarily to patrol the Latvian-Belarusian border. As in the past, Latvia has also requested that a team of people with crowd control training be assembled.

In early May, the Latvian border authority asked the PPA for help to prevent a recent surge in migrants from Belarus. The PPA sent a police mission, ESTPOL10, to Latvia to help the southern neighbors, which worked in Latvia for two weeks. As the migration pressure on the Latvian border has not decreased, the PPA sent a second rotation of ESTPOL10 to Latvia on Monday.

The Estonian border guard chief, Veiko Kommusaar, said that the situation on the Latvian border is not just Latvia's concern -- it is also in our interests that only those who have reason to be here can cross the border of the European Union and NATO.

«The first rotation of ESTPOL10 received nothing but praise from the Latvian border authority -- they managed to catch both people who had crossed the border illegally and a local person involved in transporting illegal border crossers. I am convinced that in a few weeks I will hear similar praise for the second rotation,» Kommusaar added.

Kirill Tšepanov, head of the second rotation of ESTPOL10, expressed hope that settling in would not take long.