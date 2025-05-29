Eurobarometer shows record trust in EU.

In Estonia, 52 percent believe that ensuring peace and stability would have the greatest positive impact on their lives, followed by strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities, 31 percent, and creating job opportunities, 30 percent.

According to citizens, peace remains the value that best represents the EU, with 41 percent of such responses across the EU and 36 percent in Estonia, followed by democracy, 33 percent, and respect for the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental rights, 28 percent.

Eighty percent of respondents, and 84 percent in Estonia, agree with accepting people fleeing Russia's war of aggression into the EU, and more than three-quarters, and 76 percent in Estonia, support providing financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Seventy-two percent of EU citizens, and 73 percent in Estonia, are in favor of economic sanctions against the Russian government, companies and individuals, and 60 percent, and 63 percent in Estonia, agree with granting a candidate status to Ukraine. Fifty-nine percent, and 69 percent in Estonia, are in favor of Ukraine buying and and getting military equipment with EU funding.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to be considered the most important issue at the EU level, with 27 percent of responses across the EU and 30 percent in Estonia. This is followed by the international situation with 24 percent, versus 30 percent in Estonia, and security and defense matters, 20 percent versus 29 percent in Estonia. A total of 77 percent of respondents in the EU believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the EU's security.