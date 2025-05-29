Eurobarometer shows record trust in EU.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, Europeans' trust in the EU is at its highest in 18 years, and support for the euro is at an all-time high.
Given the geopolitical context, Europeans would like a stronger and more assertive European Union and a common defense and security policy. Europeans also continue to consider peace to be the value that best represents the EU.
Fifty-two percent of respondents across Europe trust the European Union, compared with 51 percent in Estonia -- the highest result since 2007. Trust levels are highest among young people aged 15-24. In comparison, 36 percent of Europeans trust their national government, compared with 37 percent in Estonia, and 37 percent trust their national parliament, versus 33 percent in Estonia.
Three quarters of respondents, or 75 percent, versus 79 percent in Estonia, feel EU citizens -- a new high in more than two decades. More than six out of ten EU citizens, or 62 percent, and 63 percent in Estonia, are optimistic about the future of the EU.
The Eurobarometer shows the strongest support ever for the single currency, both in the EU as a whole, 74 percent, and in the euro area, 83 percent. In Estonia, support for the euro is particularly high at 90 percent. The situation of the European economy is seen as good by 44 percent of Europeans, compared with 43 percent in Estonia, and as bad by 48 percent, and 45 percent in Estonia. A majority of citizens, 43 percent, compared with 38 percent in Estonia, believe that the European economy will remain stable over the next 12 months.
Almost nine out of ten Europeans -- 88 percent, and also 88 percent in Estonia -- agree that there should be more rules-based cooperation between countries and regions around the world. More than four in five EU citizens -- 86 percent, and 85 percent in Estonia -- agree that raising customs tariffs is harmful to the global economy. However, if other countries raise tariffs on imports from the EU, 80 percent of respondents, and 77 percent in Estonia, believe that the EU should impose counter-tariffs to protect its interests.
More than eight out of ten member states -- 81 percent both across the EU and in Estonia -- support a common defense and security policy among EU member states, which is the highest level of support since 2004. At the same time, 78 percent, and 70 percent of respondents in Estonia, are concerned about the EU's defense and security over the next five years.
In the medium term, EU citizens believe that the EU should take action primarily in the field of security and defense, 39 percent, followed by the economy, 29 percent, migration, 24 percent, and climate and the environment, 24 percent. Meanwhile, 44 percent of European citizens think that in the short term, the greatest positive impact on their lives would come from ensuring peace and stability, followed by securing food, healthcare, and industrial supplies, 27 percent, and creating job opportunities, 26 percent.
In Estonia, 52 percent believe that ensuring peace and stability would have the greatest positive impact on their lives, followed by strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities, 31 percent, and creating job opportunities, 30 percent.
According to citizens, peace remains the value that best represents the EU, with 41 percent of such responses across the EU and 36 percent in Estonia, followed by democracy, 33 percent, and respect for the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental rights, 28 percent.
Eighty percent of respondents, and 84 percent in Estonia, agree with accepting people fleeing Russia's war of aggression into the EU, and more than three-quarters, and 76 percent in Estonia, support providing financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Seventy-two percent of EU citizens, and 73 percent in Estonia, are in favor of economic sanctions against the Russian government, companies and individuals, and 60 percent, and 63 percent in Estonia, agree with granting a candidate status to Ukraine. Fifty-nine percent, and 69 percent in Estonia, are in favor of Ukraine buying and and getting military equipment with EU funding.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to be considered the most important issue at the EU level, with 27 percent of responses across the EU and 30 percent in Estonia. This is followed by the international situation with 24 percent, versus 30 percent in Estonia, and security and defense matters, 20 percent versus 29 percent in Estonia. A total of 77 percent of respondents in the EU believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to the EU's security.
The Standard Eurobarometer 103 survey was conducted from March 26 to April 22 across all 27 member states. In total, 26,368 EU citizens were interviewed face to face, including 1,002 in Estonia. Interviews were also conducted in nine candidate and potential candidate countries, meaning all except Ukraine, as well as in the UK.