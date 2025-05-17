Estonian businessmen Priit Jaagant, Oleg Sõnajalg on helicopters that crashed in Finland

Two helicopters that collided in midair near Eura Airport in Finland on Saturday, after taking off from Tallinn, were carrying Estonian businessmen Priit Jaagant and Oleg Sõnajalg.
A close friend of the people in the helicopters told Postimees that, as far as is known, there were three people on each helicopter. One helicopter was carrying Priit Jaagant, a member of the management board at the construction company Mapri Ehitus, and his wife, while the other was carrying Oleg Sõnajalg, a businessman in the wind energy sector.
According to the source, both helicopters were on their way to Piikajärv for a gathering of aviation enthusiasts. The event was called off following the accident.
The accident involved an Austrian-registered Robinson R44 Raven helicopter and an Estonian-registered Robinson R44 helicopter.
The Robinson R-44, a four-seat helicopter manufactured by the American Robinson Helicopter Company, has been in production since 1992.
Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Eura Airport. Both helicopters took off from Tallinn at the same time and flew together for most of their journey to Eura.
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday evening that there were no survivors in the accident.