Estonian businessmen Priit Jaagant, Oleg Sõnajalg on helicopters that crashed in Finland

A close friend of the people in the helicopters told Postimees that, as far as is known, there were three people on each helicopter. One helicopter was carrying Priit Jaagant, a member of the management board at the construction company Mapri Ehitus, and his wife, while the other was carrying Oleg Sõnajalg, a businessman in the wind energy sector.

According to the source, both helicopters were on their way to Piikajärv for a gathering of aviation enthusiasts. The event was called off following the accident.

The accident involved an Austrian-registered Robinson R44 Raven helicopter and an Estonian-registered Robinson R44 helicopter.

The Robinson R-44, a four-seat helicopter manufactured by the American Robinson Helicopter Company, has been in production since 1992.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Eura Airport. Both helicopters took off from Tallinn at the same time and flew together for most of their journey to Eura.