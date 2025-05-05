Had this spectacle not escalated year after year, there might not have been Bronze Nights or the looting of Tallinn. But the Russian world has this characteristic that there is always too little, more is always demanded – the tolerance of other nations is exceeded, and now the borders of neighbors are also crossed. It is difficult to predict what would have happened if the Dozorians* had not started organizing increasingly militant rallies in the heart of the Estonian capital and attacked the Estonian flag there, so that Andrus Ansip's government said that this is enough, and moved the symbol of occupation to the cemetery.