EDITORIAL Estonia's successful test of strength

The detention of the Kiwala also demonstrates cooperation between allies. It is known that Estonia had already been keeping an eye on the Kiwala, which means that at least part of the information related to the ship must have come from allies. And that's how it should be.

Any sanctions are ineffective if there is no enforcement mechanism. We have all too often seen empty phrases expressing either «concern» or «deep concern» about Russia's behavior. But words are not followed by action.

If we want the Baltic Sea to be a NATO inland sea, we must act accordingly. The detention of the Kiwala sends a warning signal to other non-compliant vessels that Estonia takes maritime safety seriously – and that to avoid coming under the scrutiny of Estonian authorities, it might be best to avoid sailing in the Gulf of Finland. Last year, Finland sent a strong message to those sabotaging undersea cables; now Estonia has sent a strong message to the shadow fleet.