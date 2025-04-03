Survey: Refugees from Ukraine showing progress in integration in Estonia

In Estonia, the study covered 600 households and 1,409 individuals and was conducted in cooperation with the Estonian Refugee Council and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The study highlights significant progress in language learning, employment and social inclusion, while also highlighting the continued need for economic support.

Language learning plays an important role in integration, which is why many refugees in Estonia have sought opportunities to develop their language skills. More than a half, or 58 percent of respondents, have attended language courses to learn the local language, and the majority of them, or 84 percent, are satisfied with the quality of education. This level of participation is higher than in Latvia, where 30 percent of refugees have participated in language courses, and Lithuania, where the figure is 41 percent. The ability to communicate in Estonian continues to be a key factor in securing employment, navigating everyday life, and building connections with the community.