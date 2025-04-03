Survey: Refugees from Ukraine showing progress in integration in Estonia

As the war in Ukraine continues, thousands of refugees in Estonia are adapting to their new environment while trying to rebuild their lives, it appears from the Socio-Economic Insights Survey (SEIS) carried out in the framework of the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which provides an overview of the refugees' experiences in 10 countries.
In Estonia, the study covered 600 households and 1,409 individuals and was conducted in cooperation with the Estonian Refugee Council and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The study highlights significant progress in language learning, employment and social inclusion, while also highlighting the continued need for economic support.
Language learning plays an important role in integration, which is why many refugees in Estonia have sought opportunities to develop their language skills. More than a half, or 58 percent of respondents, have attended language courses to learn the local language, and the majority of them, or 84 percent, are satisfied with the quality of education. This level of participation is higher than in Latvia, where 30 percent of refugees have participated in language courses, and Lithuania, where the figure is 41 percent. The ability to communicate in Estonian continues to be a key factor in securing employment, navigating everyday life, and building connections with the community.
The employment rate of refugees from Ukraine is also high. Among working-age refugees, 69 percent were employed in Estonia, the highest indicator among the Baltic states. For comparison, 56 percent of refugees in Latvia and 53 percent in Lithuania are employed. Despite high employment rates, many refugees still face financial difficulties. Around 75 percent of refugee households in Estonia are reporting income below the poverty line. For around a quarter of families, or 24 percent, the income is not enough to cover their needs. Many refugees from Ukraine also experience skill loss, working in sectors and positions that do not match their qualifications.
Despite these difficulties, respondents generally reported positive relations between refugees and the host communities in the location where they live, with 77 percent rating them as very good or good. Support from locals has been an important factor in helping refugees adapt and rebuild their lives.
The high rate of compulsory school attendance is also positive -- during the 2023/2024 academic year, 93 percent of children aged 7-18 were studying in Estonia. In Latvia, this figure is 62 percent and in Lithuania, 83 percent.
The majority of refugees from Ukraine in Estonia also see their immediate future in Estonia. Nearly 80 percent of respondents indicated that they intend to stay for the next year, which emphasizes the need for long-term engagement.
The SEIS is an important resource for policymakers, humanitarian organizations and local governments. UNHCR continues to work with the Estonian government and other partners to strengthen durable solutions, ensuring that refugees from Ukraine can fully participate in society and contribute to their communities.