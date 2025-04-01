KADRI KULLMAN It is clear who is to blame for the absurd delays in building the eastern border

Did we bite off more than we can chew?

We can see the same sluggish pattern in the Baltic defense line, which—under Estonia's lead—was supposed to establish a series of strongpoints along the border. Cooperation with the other Baltic states is certainly good and crucial. But in reality, Estonia still has not even established the exact locations for the planned posts, no budget has been set, and—typically for Estonia—talks with landowners have not even begun. Against this backdrop, it feels like we took on a new task before finishing the previous one. There is still no defensive border barrier. Latvia and Lithuania are moving faster than we are. Is that not embarrassing? Are those responsible not ashamed that the state is unable to carry out critical security investments, even though in political rhetoric they are said to be top priorities?