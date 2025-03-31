Court hands suspended sentence to former finance minister's adviser Kersti Kracht

The court acquitted businessmen Hillar Teder and Toomas Tamm, and Jüri Põld, described as Teder's assistant, who had been tried alongside Kracht in the same case.

The Office of the Prosecutor General filed charges against Kracht, Teder, Tamm, and Põld in spring 2022, with the trial beginning a year later.

Kracht, who had advised then-finance minister Martin Helme, a member of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), was charged with three corruption-related crimes. She was accused of demanding and accepting large-scale bribes from Tamm, who in turn was charged with giving large-scale bribes.

Kracht was also accused of soliciting a large bribe from Teder, who faced charges of offering a large bribe. In connection with these actions, Teder, Kracht, and Põld were accused of conspiracy to commit money laundering, with Põld also charged with aiding and abetting large-scale bribery.

The third charge against Kracht concerned a violation of procedural restrictions involving a particularly large scope. Prosecutors said she took part in decision-making in favor of a company to which she owed money while serving as an adviser to the finance minister.

Prosecutor's office to take Kracht's case to 2nd tier court