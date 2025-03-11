Tallinn Airport named best airport in Europe.

It has also been awarded the title of «Most Enjoyable Airport in Europe,» confirming its commitment to providing an exceptional passenger experience, the airport said in a press release on Tuesday.

The ASQ awards are considered the gold standard for service quality in the aviation sector. The winners are determined on the basis of feedback from passengers, making it especially valuable recognition as it reflects the actual experiences of airport users.

Riivo Tuvike, the chairman of the management board of Tallinn Airport, described winning the title as an extraordinary achievement for the entire team.

«We have been consistently investing in the airport to provide the best possible passenger experience, from convenient check-in to the high quality of our other services,» the CEO said. «These awards show that our efforts have paid off and that our work is very much appreciated by travelers.»

Tallinn Airport will be presented with the awards at a ceremony taking place in Guangzhou, China, on Sept. 10.

The awards reflect Tallinn Airport’s efforts to be one of the best airports in Europe when it comes to the passenger experience. The ASQ program gauges passenger satisfaction based on more than 30 services, including check-in, security, comfort and cleanliness.

It is the world's leading program for measuring and benchmarking this type of customer experience, taking in over 400 airports in more than 95 countries.

The 2024 recipients were determined on the basis of passenger feedback collected throughout the year.