Average wages and salaries rise by 8.1 pct on year in 2024

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were 2,062 euros, which is 8.3 percent higher than in the same quarter of 2023.

Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the average monthly gross wages and salaries in 2024 were the highest in Tallinn at 2,325 euros and in Harju County, 2,218 euros, and Tartu County, 1,995 euros.

«Compared with 2023, the biggest increase in wages and salaries was seen in Hiiu County, 9.9 percent, and East-Viru County, 9.7 percent. Wages and salaries rose by more than 6.5 percent in all Estonian counties,» the analyst stated.

The highest average wages and salaries in 2024 were found in information and communication, at 3,484 euros.

«This was followed by financial and insurance activities, 3,127 euros, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, 2,697 euros,» said Saagpakk.

The lowest average wages and salaries last year were observed in accommodation and food service activities, 1,264 euros. The highest wage increases were recorded in human health and social work activities, 11.9 percent, and in other service activities, 9.8 percent.