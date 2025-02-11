EDITORIAL A criminal party

Other parties must not accept this perception and must avoid the temptation to cooperate with the Center Party. Local elections must send a signal about how voters receive the criminal punishment of one party. However, in order for voters to punish the sins of the Center Party, other parties must already issue the signal that cooperation with the Center Party is ruled out. Therefore, there is no point in electing a party that will not come to power anyway. At the same time, we have seen that it was in Tallinn that the Center Party was able to govern essentially unopposed for almost 20 years – if the current coalition fails to govern the city, there is a possibility that a party that has been punished pursuant to criminal procedure will once again govern the capital.