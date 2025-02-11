EDITORIAL A criminal party

Last Friday, the Supreme Court found Hillar Teder, Mihhail Korb and the Estonian Center Party conclusively guilty of influence peddling in the Porto Franco case. In addition to the suspended sentences for Teder and Korb, the Center Party must pay a fine of altogether one million euros to the state. The Porto Franco scandal led to the resignation of the then Center Party leader Jüri Ratas as prime minister in 2021.
The Center Party, which lost a number of prominent members after Mihhail Kõlvart became its chairman, seemed to regain some vitality when popular politician and former EKRE (Estonian Conservative People’s Party) member Jaak Madison joined the party. It seemed that the party was overcoming the crisis. However, the Porto Franco case constantly hung over the party like the sword of Damocles.
It is clear that much now depends on the Center Party itself when it comes to the question of what the future of the party will look like. Unfortunately, it seems that there is no desire to admit one’s mistakes; Mihhail Korb, who was the party's secretary general during the Porto Franco case, has not been expelled from the party. The perception dating back to the time of Edgar Savisaar, which is that the Center Party seemingly stands apart from the rest of the Estonian legal system, persists.