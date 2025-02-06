I disagree with such a radical assessment. Governments in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and many other countries have taken strict measures against mosques and religious communities that promote extremism.

I, too, still find it hard to believe that we had to start a debate on this in Estonia with the case of the Russian patriarch, not some random cutthroat from a Middle Eastern desert, who clings to the holy Koran with his blood-smeared hands and promises death on camera to all those he thinks are infidels and apostates on the streets of European cities, which he considers to be full of depravity and filth.

Personally, I see no difference between this abstract pseudo-Muslim massacre and the main disgrace of the Orthodox world – Patriarch Kirill of Moscow (Gundyaev). Therefore, in the legal assessment of the restrictive measures aimed at severing all ties with the religious organization led by Kirill, I'm inclined to support the Ministry of the Interior.

The ministry's plan is based on the most important principles of our Constitution, protects peace and public security, and combats the spread of extremist ideology. Or simply put, as Pushkin wrote, one cannot pray for King Herod – the Mother of God does not allow it.

It is important to note that this approach will be applied also in future situations where religious organizations are directly under the control of extremist and terrorist groups.

In such a case, references to Orthodoxy's millennial history play no role, because the accomplices of war criminals who have violently seized power in the church cannot rely on the protection of the law in their illegal actions.