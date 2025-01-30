ANDREY KUZICHKIN When will the countdown to Putin's regime's final months begin?

There is a significant price disparity between regions, however. The most expensive products are found in the retail networks of Moscow, Yakutia, Chukotka, and Kamchatka. Conversely, products are the cheapest in the Caucasus and Volga regions. The price of bread in Chechnya can be three times lower than in Chukotka. Utility bills, fuel, clothing, and other essentials also vary widely regionally. This is illustrated by a comparison of the minimum subsistence level across Russia's regions as of early 2025.
The wealth and want of the regions
The average minimum subsistence level in Russia is 177 euros per month (here and below, the exchange rate is 100 rubles = 1 euro). This is 15 percent higher than in 2024. In Moscow, the minimum is 240 euros, in Chukotka 460 euros, and in the Magadan Oblast, Yakutia, and Kamchatka 300 euros. It is 150 euros in Tambov, Belgorod, and Ulyanovsk oblasts. Regions also differ greatly in average monthly income per capita, ranging from 1,600 euros in Moscow, Yamal, and Chukotka to 300 euros in Ingushetia. The median value is 450 euros.
Income disparities primarily stem from the availability of hydrocarbon resources in regions (Yamal) and a high tax base (Moscow). As a result, incomes in resource-rich areas allow purchasing five to six consumer baskets of fixed goods and services. In Ingushetia, however, it is just over one basket. The gap between affluent and impoverished regions in Russia is fivefold. Yet, there are only five conditionally rich regions where the average income exceeds 1,000 euros. In other territories, price hikes have caught most of the population off guard.