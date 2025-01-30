There is a popular meme in poor regions: «We go to the store like to a museum.» This means there are plenty of goods but no money to buy them. One can only look. I receive letters from Tomsk that in January, prices increased sharply for certain household chemicals and hygiene products. For example, the price of Wella shampoo rose from 6 euros to 20 euros, and cosmetic face masks quadrupled in price. In the first three weeks of January, cheese prices rose by 10 percent, milk and butter by 15 percent. A similar situation has been observed in Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, and Altai.

In comments on my previous article, many Estonian supporters of Russia and Putin criticized me for not writing about Estonia's high prices and poverty. Firstly, hundreds of commentators and journalists have covered this extensively. Secondly, let us compare the availability of food for pensioners in Tallinn and Irkutsk for three items: milk, chicken, and sugar. In Tallinn and Irkutsk, a liter of milk costs approximately one euro, a kilogram of chicken four euros, and a kilogram of sugar 70 cents in Tallinn and 80 cents in Irkutsk. The average pension in Tallinn is 774 euros, in Irkutsk 250 euros. It turns out that with their income, a pensioner in Tallinn can buy 774 liters of milk, 194 kilograms of chicken, and 1,105 kilograms of sugar. Their counterpart in Irkutsk can buy with their pension 250 liters of milk, 63 kilograms of chicken, and 310 kilograms of sugar.