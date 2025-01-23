ANDREI KUZITŠKIN A look into a Russian's shopping cart: the annual price increase is shocking

According to official statistics, the cost of living in Russia has increased by 10 percent over the year – the inflation rate accelerated to this level, while the planned value was 4.5 percent. Vegetables and dairy products have contributed significantly to the price increase. Potatoes doubled in price, cabbage and onions rose by 50 percent, butter increased by 50 percent, and milk and sour cream went up by 20 percent. At the same time, the price of eggs and buckwheat decreased by 10 percent.

In some regions, the price of butter has doubled. For example, in Moscow, a 180-gram pack of butter with 82.5 percent fat content cost three euros in January 2025 (here and below, 1 euro = 100 rubles), compared to 1.3 euros in January 2024. In Siberia, the price of butter has increased by 75 percent. Official statistics did not show a sharp increase in fish prices, but a decrease in the catch of cod and other types of red fish has led to a 40 percent price hike. In Tomsk and Irkutsk, 1 kg of salmon costs 20 euros at the market. Red caviar rose in price from 60 euros to 140 euros per kg in many retail chains. Chicken and sunflower oil prices increased by 20 percent.

