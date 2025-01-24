Police banned drones near the border in Ida-Viru County

Many were confused, as there was no known event at the border that could create such an unstable situation.

The warning also sparked lively discussions on social media, with some suggesting that the flight ban could be related to the upcoming desynchronization of the Estonian power grid from Russia's grid and potential sabotage acts that Russia might carry out in retaliation.

Eerik Purgel, head of the border guard office of the East Prefecture, said that in the past year, there has been an increase in GPS signal jamming near the border, which has posed a challenge both for agencies operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the area and for hobbyist pilots.

«We have also sent important information to local drone pilots previously, but in light of the increased signal jamming, we felt it was necessary to impose a temporary restriction on the flight of unmanned aircraft in the border area to protect people and their property. In other words, we have decided not to approve drone flight requests from hobbyist pilots until the situation improves,» Purgel said.