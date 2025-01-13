EDITORIAL Not even a shadow of the shadow fleet!

There are also possibilities for Estonia to take action against the shadow fleet.

There are also possibilities for Estonia to take action against the shadow fleet. If nothing more, we can at least bully the shadow fleet vessels entering our ports – keep them in the roadstead and control them.

While the idea of Estonia and Finland expanding their territorial sea sounds good, the nuances of international maritime law will likely make it a useless or even harmful step. Alexander Lott, a researcher at the Norwegian Center for the Law of the Sea, noted in an interview with [Estonian public broadcaster] ERR that instead of the right of innocent passage, the right of transit passage would probably apply, which is essentially nothing more than what currently applies on the high seas, but it would apply from coast to coast.

Together with its allies, Estonia must consider all options for impeding the shadow fleet. Since these ships are clearly environmentally dangerous, this issue must be raised internationally, not only from a political perspective, but also from a nature conservation perspective.

The Baltic Sea is a vulnerable, shallow sea where thousands of tons of oil spills would cause a major disaster. All it would take is for something more serious to happen one day to a clunker carrying Russian oil. This threat must be eliminated.