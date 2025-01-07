ERKKI KOORT Will Russia destroy its own 35-year-old creation?

Winter is here

Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency back in December. It has also been announced that the power plant in Transnistria will switch to coal, but there is only enough coal to last 50 days. If Transnistria completely stops supplying electricity to Moldova, then it will be for a longer period. Electricity usage is already limited, and in certain hours, it is recommended not to use elevators as the risk of getting trapped in an elevator due to a power outage is high.

In any case, a critical moment will come in January or February. Moldova will probably be helped to survive the winter by support from the European Union, as it is unlikely that a country that has just chosen the European path will be allowed to go under. Moldova, on its part, has offered assistance to Transnistria, which refused to accept it. However, there is currently no hope for any help from Russia or Ukraine, as one cannot and the other does not want to provide it.