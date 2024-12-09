President: Restoration of Notre Dame testifies to the power of unity

«Five years ago, the whole world watched in shock and frustration the fire at one of the landmarks of Western culture, Notre Dame Cathedral. Many were struck and stunned as one of the spiritual and artisanal pinnacles of humankind was destroyed before our eyes, a masterpiece crafted jointly by large numbers of people and many generations. We were in this pain together,» Karis wrote on social media.

«Now, five years later, we are all delighted that this great masterpiece has been restored thanks to the joint efforts of many masters. Just now, before Christmas, the restored splendor of Notre Dame reminds us of the power of determination, unity, and faith. Together, any difficulties can be overcome,» Karis noted in his post. «We congratulate President Macron and all of France on this great and beautiful effort. Sirje and I are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to participate in the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.»

«On the occasion of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, many heads of state and government gathered in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Sirje and I had the honor of being part of this historic event. At the solemn reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, the dinner at the Élysée Palace last night, and before today's mass, I had the opportunity to briefly exchange thoughts with colleagues from around the world, including President Emmanuel Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,» Karis added.

The cathedral, one of the symbols of Paris, suffered significant damage in a fire in 2019. With the support of the French government and many donors, a global fund was created for the restoration of the cathedral.