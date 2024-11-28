Changes to the constitution must stem solely from the will of the people and national necessity, not from partisan delusions or communist internationalist ideas. Considering the ongoing disputes surrounding the constitution and listening to the rhetoric of left-wing parties, it seems this principle has been abandoned.

Leaving aside the Together party, which is a subject of interest to the Internal Security Service (ISS), and the Center Party, as they appear increasingly detached from the Republic of Estonia and its citizens. All the more curious, then, is that the Social Democrats have leapt to defend these parties' worldviews, even managing to take other coalition members hostage.

It is hard to say whether the Social Democrats' tampering with the constitution is mere folly or part of a more sinister plan to undermine Estonia's statehood. Either way, the current constitutional amendment project under discussion in the parliament appears not only grotesque but also destructive to our nation-state.