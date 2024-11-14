TARMO PIKNER A compromise with the Social Democrats or rather with the future of Estonia?

Those who do not remember the past,... Well – a worn-out phrase, but history wears out more every day, the more we move away from the event observed. I would really like to hope that Estonian citizens, and especially those who are currently flipping out about the distribution of voting rights, will remember that in addition to the power of the Singing Revolution, a cornerstone of the restoration of Estonia's independence was the continuation of the state's continuity. And those who maintain the continuity can be none other than the citizens of the country, not foreigners or immigrants from the time of socialism. This is where the crux of the discussion should be, it is not about the colors of the passports.
Although, while in exile, August Rei, as the acting president who inherited the Otto Tief government as the oldest minister, managed to create a situation (unintentionally, I hope) for a break in continuity by not forming a government in exile for eight years (instead of six months), we still managed to get many things in order easier by emphasizing national continuity. And when the prime minister in exile, Heinrich Mark, acting as president, placed his credentials on the desk of Ülo Nugis in 1992, it may have had more of a symbolic value (after all, the Estonian state itself had been standing for a year), but symbols represent fundamental values.