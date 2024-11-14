TARMO PIKNER A compromise with the Social Democrats or rather with the future of Estonia?

Of course, we cannot elect Jüri Adams or Liia Hänni (the main authors of the constitution) as the chair of the constitutional committee for life, but to jump with the credentials of the entertainment world immediately to the position of chairman of the committee on the country's foundations – this was a big step for Hendrik Johannes Terras (Estonia 200), but a very small step for Estonian society. Since the legal basis of a country is its constitution, the Riigikogu constitutional committee should be one of the main bodies that will ensure that the country's foundations do not start to shake. In other words, at least its leader should have the appropriate education and experience. One could also say that if the chancellor of justice (defender of constitutionality) is subject to certain job requirements, then the same should be done to the chairman of said committee. In other words, the constitutional committee should give Ülle Madise as little work as possible.

And now, about the color of the passports. It might be recalled that the so-called gray passport arose out of a practical need to define stateless persons when the USSR collapsed in 1992 and left persons living outside the Russian Federation without automatic citizenship. Alarm bells started ringing because nearly half a million stateless persons had been created in Estonia with this, including family members of military personnel (Soviet troops were still in Estonia). With the 1993 Citizenship Act, the foreigner's passport was established, which is both an identity document and a travel document. It was also high time, because separatism was rearing its head in East-Viru County and illegal autonomy referendums were organized in Sillamäe and Narva in the summer of 1993. It was also at that time that the so-called Karaganov doctrine came out, which stipulated that, in order to gain political influence in the «near abroad», Moscow should use the immigrants living there by acting as the protector of their human rights. In reality, we are currently protecting their rights and allowing gray passport holders to travel the world and elect our bodies of power.