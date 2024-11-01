Criminal investigation opens into Estonian top official's flights paid by Qatar

The investigation, initiated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office, concerns Hololei accepting complimentary business-class flights with Qatar Airways while his department was negotiating an air transport agreement with Qatar, according to French newspaper Libération.

The investigation began on Oct. 30. The suspicion suggests that the airline provided Hololei with dozens of business-class flights and paid for his personal trips amounting to tens of thousands of euros in exchange for confidential information.

Hololei served as director-general of the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport but stepped down in the spring of 2023 when news of the investigation broke. He later took an advisory position at the European Commission.

In March 2023, Postimees reported that Hololei, while in a high-ranking EU position, flew to Qatar at the expense of the Qatari government. Previously, Politico reported that during this time, the European Commission was in talks with Qatar Airways over aviation regulations. According to Politico, Hololei had decided that accepting free tickets offered by the Qatari government did not constitute a conflict of interest.

Reportedly, Hololei's trips to Qatar were not directly related to the negotiations. However, with third-party funding, he primarily attended aviation-related events, including an air policy and regulatory summit and an annual aviation conference. One trip was noted simply as a bilateral meeting.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) launched an investigation into the incident, which has now reached the European Public Prosecutor's Office, meaning that the matter will proceed to court.

Hololei has not admitted guilt.