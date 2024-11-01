Trial begins for Russian propaganda collaborator accused of treason

Burceva, who acquired Estonian citizenship through naturalization in 1994, has been working for the Russian media conglomerate Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today, or RT) since 2017, creating content for various Estonian online outlets and covering public events in Estonia. Her work was published in online news and media platforms serving Russian propaganda interests.

Even after sanctions against Russia were imposed by the European Council, Burceva continued to work in the interests of Dmitry Kiselyov, the owner and real beneficiary of Rossiya Segodnya.

According to the charges, Burceva was aware of the unlawfulness of her activities but continued the sanctioned work even after the news portal Sputnik Estonia ceased operations in 2019 due to sanctions violations.

Between 2020 and 2023, Burceva continued producing media content for the portal Baltnews.ee, where she used the pseudonym Alan Torm.

Public prosecutor Eneli Laurits said that the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) concluded that Burceva cannot be considered an independent, objective, and neutral journalist.