Survey: Ukrainian refugees mostly coping well in Estonia

However, applying for subsidies is not always easy for war refugees. Just over a quarter of those surveyed acknowledged that their financial situation would improve if someone could help them access social benefits. Barriers can include a lack of understanding of how the system works -- such as when, how, and where to apply for support. The number of applicants for the subsistence benefit has remained below 3,000 per month among Ukrainian war refugees in Estonia this year, showing a downward trend since the beginning of the war. For example, in April and May of the first year of the war, Ukrainians submitted over 5,000 applications each month.

On the other hand, 7 percent of the respondents identified food as one of the most important needs of their household. This percentage is roughly the same as the ratio of war refugees registered as unemployed and that of recipients of the subsistence benefit in this target group, and is an indication that the economically most vulnerable Ukrainian refugees are struggling to meet their basic needs. For example, they do not have enough money to buy food. Half of the respondents said that their household income was sufficient to cover the costs of basic food, medicines, and other basic needs, while 18 percent said they had enough money to buy food, but not to pay utility bills and buy medicines. The same proportion, 18 percent, managed their expenses well, but did not have enough money for larger expenses, such as buying a car.