EDITORIAL The juggling art of the interior minister

Postimees wrote in its editorial back in March that it is necessary to start amending the Constitution immediately, because even as a matter of urgency, it will take at least seven months. If the Riigikogu can muster 81 votes in favor, then the amendment of the Constitution could be done by April of next year. And then there will be another five months until the next local government elections.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has not clarified what «sufficient time» means for adapting to changes in the election law. This, in turn, means that the amendment can be challenged, and so it seems that the train for the 2025 elections has already left.

We live in a democratic state governed by the rule of law, and changing the Constitution and election law does not have to be easy. However, it should not be impossible, and those who use delaying tactics must also be held accountable. In this case, it is the Social Democratic Party, because no one expects the Center Party to support the withdrawal of voting rights from Russian and Belarusian citizens.