EDITORIAL Moldova's European choice

But, of course, EU assistance cannot happen without Moldovans' own efforts.

First and foremost, Moldova needs to weed out Moscow's influence as much as possible. This may not be easy, given that in pro-Russian Gagauzia, for example, only five percent of people voted in favor of the EU. Besides, part of Moldova, Transnistria, is occupied by the Russian army. But the effort must be made. Moscow's influence activity is definitely weaker due to the war in Ukraine, because the main resources are directed at Ukraine. Second, Moldova needs to realize that the European Union has firm membership criteria, which means the fundamentals of the rule of law and the enforcement of laws.

It is definitely in Estonia's interest for Moldova to eventually join the European Union, but this should definitely be done by fulfilling the membership criteria. We do not want to see a country in the union that is free riding and living at the expense of others. Estonia has also provided a lot of assistance to Moldova within the Eastern Partnership framework, allotting places for future Moldovan diplomats to study at our school of diplomacy and introducing our reform experience to Moldova. This work can only continue and, if possible, increase.

The European Union, including Estonia, is also interested in ensuring that Moldova does not become a conflict zone from which refugees start moving towards the EU or where a pro-Moscow leader might use refugees in hybrid warfare in the future, as Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is doing. The best way to avoid this scenario is indeed through Moldova's stable development towards EU membership.