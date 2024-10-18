Ministry of Finance: Next year's state budget more transparent than predecessors

In addition, in the explanatory memorandum to the state budget, an explanation can be found concerning the basis on which legal entities receive money from the budget. Augmented data will allow more organizations to compete for grants.

«In Annex 3 of the explanatory memorandum, 'Proposed grants to legal entities by area of government and program,' the names of the beneficiary organizations whose names and grant amounts are known at the time of the drafting of the state budget can be found. As an innovation, it also provides the references on the basis of which the subsidies are distributed,» Regina Vällik, head of the financial service of the state budget department, pointed out in the press release.

While the annex to the 2024 state budget only showed known subsidies, the 2025 annex has been augmented to include all subsidies. This change improves the transparency of the state budget bill and also provides an understanding of the items for which budget funds are used. Simply listing the names of recipients would not allow understanding the purpose for which the subsidy is intended.