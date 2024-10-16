SURVEY Baltic residents prefer Harris as next US president

Regardless of personal preferences, half of the respondents in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania believe that Harris will win the elections. One-fifth believe that Trump will win. Nearly two-thirds of respondents find that the outcome of the US presidential election will significantly impact the economies, trade, and security of Estonia, Latvia, or Lithuania, while less than five percent believe that it will have no effect at all.

Respondents were also asked whether the United States should provide more resources to Ukraine. In Estonia, 48 percent, in Latvia 43 percent and in Lithuania 49 percent said that aid should be increased.

«Here, too, divisions by ethnic background are clearly visible: among Estonians, 61 percent of respondents believe that the United States should allocate more resources to help Ukraine, and only five percent would be in favor of reducing aid. At the same time, among respondents of other ethnic backgrounds, one in five support an increase in aid and 41 percent consider a reduction to be the right move. The same difference based on ethnicity can be seen in Latvia,» said Voog.

Respondents in all three countries believe that the United States' global clout will increase or stay the same if Kamala Harris becomes president. If Donald Trump is elected, it will weaken.

The findings were garnered in a representative sample survey conducted online from Sept. 19-26. A total of 3,160 residents of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania aged 16 and above were interviewed.