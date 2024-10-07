Scandalous businessman Marko Lastik facing new criminal case.

However, by the end of 2017, GTS Express was in such poor condition that even the company's equity was negative. Nonetheless, the Business and Innovation Agency believed Lastik's story and awarded GTS Express 235,439.55 euros for product or service development activities and an additional 91,489.50 euros for the development of sales and marketing activities, as reported by Postimees this winter.

Ironically, it was Lastik's own company that vividly illustrated how brazenly Lastik lied to the Business and Innovation Agency when requesting money. In January 2019, a bankruptcy petition for GTS Express, by then renamed FL Transport, was filed with the Harju County Court, signed by Marko Lastik's brother Erki Lastik, who was the only remaining member of the company's management board. Marko Lastik had left FL Transport as early as in August 2018.

The bankruptcy petition acknowledged that due to the Russian market disappearing, the company had been struggling for the last couple of years, with the situation becoming particularly dire in 2018 -- the same year they applied for funds from the Business and Innovation Agency. The trustee in bankruptcy, after familiarizing themselves with the company's financial situation, did not hesitate to sign off on Lastik's story.