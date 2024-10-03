CLYDE KULL Falling oil prices could trigger the next geopolitical shakeup

Over the past year, a number of factors, including interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, signs of a struggling Chinese economy and concerns about economic growth in Europe, have contributed to a gradual decline in oil prices to 73 dollars a barrel from 120 dollars a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, investors and analysts are uncertain whether this is a long-term trend. In addition to the uncertainty of the extent to which OPEC members, especially Saudi Arabia, will respond to the price drop and the opaque role of Russia, which is trying to avoid sanctions, several other factors could lead to major changes in global energy markets.

One of the most important of these is the transformation of the United States from a net importer of energy to a leading exporter of oil and gas over the past five years. The extent to which US energy self-sufficiency gives Washington more opportunities to have a say in global energy prices is not yet clear. However, a scenario in which the US can reshape energy market developments in its own strategic interests could weaken Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries.