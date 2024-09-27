Court convicts ex-minister Mailis Reps of embezzlement and fraud.

The court decided to suspend the sentence, provided that Reps does not commit a new intentional offense during a two-year probation period, which begins from the announcement of the court's decision, which was made on Friday.

Reps was charged with embezzlement, committed in her capacity as a public official. According to the charges, Reps arranged for her personal expenses not related to the ministry's work to be covered using the ministry's funds. These included expenses for care for her children, transportation for herself and others, and the purchase and delivery of goods. Reps was aware that these activities were not related to the duties of the employees of the Ministry of Education and Research.

In addition, according to the indictment, Reps used the ministry's fuel card to buy fuel for personal use and had the ministry pay for catering services for her personal birthday party on the premises of the ministry.

Reps also arranged for the payment of her child's travel expenses, the purchase of a coffee machine, the payment of the bill for her birthday held in the restaurant Mon Repos, and expenses related to visiting WRC Rally Estonia from the ministry's funds.