ÜLO VIHMA In a matter as critical as the tax reform, rushing is not an option

Corporate tax, on the other hand, is paid only on profits, which means the business is viable and capable of contributing to society. The perceived weakness of corporate tax is the potential for accounting manipulation. But is our government's administrative capacity really so poor that we cannot minimize this, as other countries with corporate tax do?

Politicians seem very anxious right now, understandably so. The current financial shortfall is a pressing reality, and at the same time, next year's budget negotiations are underway. Some politicians seem to be thumping their chests, proudly claiming they have the courage to make unpopular decisions, like raising taxes. But perhaps they should also listen to the public's demand for more significant cuts next year. However, it is worth remembering that crafting an annual budget and changing the tax system are different tasks. They may coincide, but they do not have to. When it comes to something as critical as a tax reform, rushing is not an option—especially when aiming to maintain legal certainty while making long-term, fundamental fiscal policy decisions, such as a structural tax reform. Parliament has the final say in these matters, and its members must prepare for this every day.