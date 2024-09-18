ÜLO VIHMA In a matter as critical as the tax reform, rushing is not an option

The Reform Party, which forms the core of the governing coalition, has adopted a stance of confidence and bold decision-making. So show that you have the courage to make big, structural decisions. Live up to your name. Your former leader's claim in her resignation speech that corporate income tax should never be imposed is now merely the personal opinion of one individual member.
Some basic truths about taxation should be ingrained in every politician's mind, but perhaps they need to be repeated yet again. For example, when labor and consumption are taxed at a flat rate, lower-income earners end up paying a larger share of their income in taxes compared to higher earners.
Or, when an Estonian company has a subsidiary abroad, taxes are paid there, and the personal income tax on dividends is also collected abroad.
The average person might be confused by what, for instance, the Foresight Center considers corporate income tax: a distributed profit tax, advance tax for financial institutions, or fringe benefits tax. Referring to the first as corporate income tax is misleading because the main debate—whether to tax profit or company income—does not strictly refer to corporate income tax but rather tax on business earnings. In Estonia's case, this is still 20 percent. We all know this rate applies to business earnings, meaning dividends.