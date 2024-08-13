HEIDO VITSUR The toughest choices lie ahead. Three fundamental problems need to be solved.

After all, the current budget problem began to make itself known many years ago, doing so because in the dynamics it was increasingly impossible to cover growing social needs or the automatic advance growth of expenses secretly written into the laws with the help of the money coming into use by the government.
Such a situation had arisen on the one hand because of our poor ability to use the available money effectively, but also because, instead of considering future trends, we had sought support for our actions or inaction from the past and written obligations incompatible with real development into the laws.
There are three fundamental problems that need to be solved
First, it is necessary to stop depicting the situation as more beautiful than it really is (lying to oneself) and to talk about things as they really are. Above all, we need the truth instead of the fog that has been maintained for years about demography, green energy, integration, social security, our enabling legislation, as well as self-regulation.
It is necessary to acknowledge that the main reason for our troubles is that, although, instead of the previous 12-year average growth of 3.5 percent, higher by two percentage points than the European average, our economy has been in an average decline of 1.5 percent for the third year, we have not had any constructive ideas to support economic growth or control spending.