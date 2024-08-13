HEIDO VITSUR The toughest choices lie ahead. Three fundamental problems need to be solved.

For example, no thoughts were prompted here when Janet Yellen said to journalists (after the G20 meeting in July): «We think that all countries should make sure that their taxation systems are fair and progressive. Washington is strongly supportive of progressive taxation, and making sure that very wealthy high income individuals pay their fair share.» We, on the other hand, consider our regressive tax system to be fair and progressive and see nothing wrong with deepening this regressivity, and we have created a situation where most of the population and politicians have the wrong idea of a graduated income tax.

An attitude that is just as peculiar and dismissive of real needs as there is in taxation can also be seen in the field of social protection. Thus, thirty years of cynical attitude towards the elderly has led us, unlike the rest of the developed world, to the understanding that a more than two-fold decline in the standard of living or poverty in old age is the natural and inevitable condition of the last fifth of human life, and we do not consider it necessary to do anything here.