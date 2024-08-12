Jüri Adams Government members and the oath of office

Constitutional texts are intentionally concise. They outline standard procedures but generally omit exceptions and extraordinary circumstances. However, this does not imply that such cases should not or cannot arise. Life inevitably brings more complex scenarios.
When the parliament is on a summer break, it is not practical to summon them for the appointment of a new minister. It is a different matter if they need to vote on that minister. It would suffice, for example, if the head of state did this (and stood in for the parliament).
If we were to generalize, every issue should incorporate at least some element of what legal jargon refers to as discretion.
V
Taking the oath in the Riigikogu? It is mostly pointless, lackluster, and embarrassing. The hall buzzes or at least murmurs. The chairperson taps the gavel and demands silence. Someone comes to the podium and mumbles for about 12 seconds. Then they sit down for a few seconds, pen in hand. A photographer might snap a few pictures. That is it.
Such practices should be abolished, if only because they further degrade the state's already poor reputation. Could it be improved?
The political idea behind taking the oath before the Riigikogu should be to inform that a new person is coming to head a specific sector of work. I believe that they should at least be allowed to give a speech. To make statements about how things will proceed. Or perhaps someone else should speak about them beforehand? Or something else to add a bit of ceremony, a little bit of significance.
A new person stepping into a significant ministerial position, let alone an entire new government, is traditionally the kind of change that embassies inform their home countries about. Someone used to be sent to observe the event from the guest balcony of the Riigikogu, and on important occasions, the ambassador would come in person. Must our way of working, combined with sheer boredom, contribute to the extinction of this old tradition?