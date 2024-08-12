Jüri Adams Government members and the oath of office

In summary, the oaths taken by ministers (of the government, as well as similar oaths taken by members of the Riigikogu, and the president, for which there is a precise text in the constitution, see § 81), are typical loyalty oaths that do not grant the person any additional rights or obligations. Other public officials (excluding the said 117 people) are not required to take such oaths. The purpose of these oaths is to draw attention to the appointment of new individuals to these 117 high-ranking public positions. In state practice, the moment of taking the oath seems to have acquired the meaning of marking the start of the corresponding position.

The idea and precedent for these oaths required by the constitution come from the 1938 constitution, where the corresponding term was «solemn promise.» For example, subsection 1 of § 51 reads: «On entering into office the members of the Government of the Republic give the President of the Republic a solemn promise to maintain without fail the Constitution and the laws and to carry out their duties faithfully and impartially.»

II