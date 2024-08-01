RIHO TERRAS The funds from the security tax will go towards who knows what. A better solution is needed

At the same time, society perceives the expansion of the state's bureaucratic machinery as a measure to cover its own needs. Cutting back the state apparatus is only talked about in very general terms, if at all. There is no concrete plan to even stop the ever growing number of public servants, let alone reduce it.

If the population perceives that the money collected under the name of the security tax is simply going towards maintaining the bureaucratic machinery, disappointment will arise not only with the government but also in the necessity of contributing to security. Estonia has spent thirty years building the population's will to defend their country. Willingness to defend is like trust, hard to build but easy to break. Using security to justify tax increases to fill the state's empty coffers is the worst thing one can do from the perspective of maintaining the will to defend.