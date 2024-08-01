ANASTASSIA KOVALENKO-KÕLVART Soon everyone will be able to challenge the car tax in court

It seems the coalition has decided to also defy the president: «Didn't like the car tax? Well, now it's even harsher.»

The previous version of the car tax ensured exemptions for people with disabilities if their cars were specially modified. However, this put disabled individuals in an unequal position since not all of them drive modified cars. The president also deemed this provision unconstitutional. Instead of ensuring equality and exempting all disabled people from the car tax, the coalition decided to abolish the exemption altogether, offering potential subsidies instead.

However, the subsidies do not even come close to covering the costs incurred by the car tax. Moreover, people with disabilities have been waiting for subsidies to cover other expenses for a long time. Now it turns out that the subsidies will all go towards paying the car tax, leaving other needs for long-awaited social benefits unmet. This situation also conflicts with the constitution. Since people with disabilities are under special state protection according to the constitution, the state's failure to alleviate the burden imposed on these individuals is a significant violation of fundamental rights.

Benefits are getting cut?