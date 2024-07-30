Estonian police unit deploys to assist at Latvia-Belarus border.

The primary goal of ESTPOL9 is to participate in land patrols. The team includes a dog handler with a dog and has the capability to monitor the border with drones. Additionally, the team is trained and experienced in crowd control if needed.

The police officers will be working in the Kaplava and Robežnieki areas, where the highest number of recent attempts at irregular border crossing have been recorded. The team, which set off on Monday, will work in Latvia for two weeks, after which another rotation will replace them. If necessary, the Police and Border Guard Board is prepared to assist their southern neighbors for a longer period, but this will be decided in cooperation with the Latvian border guard in the future.

In the first three weeks of July, the Latvian border guard has prevented 730 attempts to unlawfully enter the country. To cope with the increasing pressure, the Latvian border guard requested assistance from Estonia last week. On Monday, the Police and Border Guard Board dispatched an 11-strong team, which will begin patrolling the Latvia-Belarus border on Tuesday.

Border Guard Chief Veiko Kommusaar said that it is important to help friends in difficult times.