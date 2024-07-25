Government changes Estonian language skill requirements for teachers, school heads

From Sept. 1, 2026, assistant teachers of kindergartens must know the Estonian language at the B2 level and teachers working on the basis of international curricula must be proficient at the B1 level.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas said that the quality of Estonian-language education depends directly on the language skills of the employees of educational institutions and specifying the language requirements is necessary in order to ensure support for children and young people in kindergartens and schools transitioning to Estonian-language education.

«The learning of the Estonian language and the shaping of the language environment are influenced by all people working in the field of education and child rearing who come into contact with children on a daily basis,» Kallas said.

Kindergarten assistant teachers are given two years to bring their Estonian language skills to the required B2 level. Until Sept. 1, 2026, an employee assisting a teacher in a kindergarten may have Estonian language skills at the A2 level.

For teachers working on the basis of the international curricula who have worked in Estonia for at least five years, the currently applicable requirement is B2 level language proficiency.