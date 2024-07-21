New finmin candidate says new tax package not good news for economy, people

«It is also not good news for people, but our country is actually much more expensive than what has been paid for it so far. We still have a lot of old outstanding bills and the increase in expenses also needs to be covered. The additional expenses going directly to security alone are and can be bigger than this so-called security tax package,» the future finance minister added.

«We will still be far from the kind of order as it has traditionally been called even in three or four years, but at least the finances are on a sustainable path. We must bear a certain amount of deficit, and of course, during crises, it is also natural to take on debts, but now the time has come when we have to start paying the expenses incurred and new expenses as well. The end of the war has not come nearer and the direct and indirect costs that have to be paid because of it are still very high in energy, military and other areas,» Ligi said.