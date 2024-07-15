Estonia proposes to Russia to conduct joint measurement of Narva river bed

Estonia has demanded explanations from Russia through diplomatic notes regarding the removal of 25 buoys on the night of May 23. In its response, Russia claimed that Estonia had placed these buoys in Russian waters, a claim Estonia does not agree with. Russia has not provided evidence to support its interpretation that the buoys were allegedly on Russian territory.

In its note, Estonia asserts that the countries appear to have different understandings of the fairway's course, which forms the basis of the Estonia-Russia control line. Due to natural conditions that can change over decades in flowing water bodies, Estonia proposed to jointly measure the fairway. The last measurement of the Narva river bed was conducted nearly 20 years ago

Estonia does not agree with resolving such differences by removing buoys under the cover of darkness instead of through peaceful dialogue. Estonia has urged Russia in diplomatic communication to resolve any disagreements over the precise location of the buoys in a balanced manner. Joint measurement of the fairway would be an opportunity to resolve these differences.