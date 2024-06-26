Waste recycling fine on horizon for Estonia if no progress is made

Although the Ministry of Climate declares that it wants to reduce waste generation, the National Audit Office finds that the achievement of this goal is questionable with the current resources, as there are no detailed activities agreed with local authorities and other parties or certainty in terms of financing of the activities. The waste prevention actions in the national waste management plan adopted at the end of 2023 are very general. They do not steer local authorities in the desired direction and are difficult for them to follow. It is not known how much it will cost for businesses, local authorities and the state to carry out the activities, whether the necessary money is even available and how the burden will be shared. For example, the Ministry of Climate has foreseen communication and awareness-raising activities to prevent waste. The ministry should now discuss with local authorities and businesses what specific activities the ministry expects from them and where the money for these activities will come from.