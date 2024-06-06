Interior minister: No money to be taken from border infrastructure construction

Läänemets said that the sums needed for the construction of the border infrastructure were agreed upon years ago and are in the government's reserve.

«Money is taken from there every year according to how much of the border has been built,» the minister added.

According to him, the land border should be ready by the end of 2025, and logically, no payouts will be made until that happens.

«I suppose part of the money will be paid out only next year. This is a budgetary move and the money will not be physically taken away,» Läänemets said.

«We are continuing with the construction of the border and there are no problems with it, on the contrary, a few weeks ago we decided to give more money for this instead,» the minister added.