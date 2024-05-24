VIDEO Russian border guard removes buoys marking fairway from Narva River

«The Police and Border Guard Board will contact the Russian border guard and demand an explanation about the removal of the buoys and the return of the buoys. The Police and Border Guard Board is waiting for evidence from Russia that the location of the fairway agreed so far has changed, and if it is not provided, we will continue with the installation of buoys,» Purgel said.

Buoys have been installed on the river for the navigation season for decades and are necessary to prevent navigation errors.

Police chief: We didn't intervene on Narva River to prevent escalation

TALLINN, May 23, BNS – In order to prevent escalation, Estonian border guards did not intervene when, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Russian border guards started to remove border boys installed in Narva River by Estonian border guards to mark the fairway, the director general of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board said.

«This was yet another act of provocation on the part of Russia. We didn't go there to stop them physically, we use diplomatic means to deal with such situations,» the national police and border guard chief, Egert Belitsev, told reporters.