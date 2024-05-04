Kallas to Macron: Estonia and France can help Ukraine achieve victory

«We are in agreement with France that the priority is to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as needed. Together, we can help Ukraine win the war and force Russia to retreat to its borders. We have the resources, economic power, and knowledge. The free world's power is stronger than Russia's, and we must not fear our own strength,» Kallas was quoted by government spokespeople as saying.

The prime minister said that Estonia has a close and trusting relationship with France. Estonia and France also see that the most important strategic priority for Europe at the moment should be to enhance its defense capabilities.

«All allies need to invest more in their defense. Estonia has been doing this for a long time. Currently, our defense spending is over 3 percent of GDP. France's defense spending will also exceed 2 percent for the first time this year. We must continue on this course,» Kallas said, adding that work must still be done to kickstart the European defense industry.