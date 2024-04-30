Internet voting US expert: There is a real risk of cyber-attacks related to EU elections

Over the past decade, threats to democracy and elections have become increasingly serious. David Levine, senior researcher at the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD) of the US-German Marshall Fund, gave an online interview to Postimehe about possible threats to Estonian online voting ahead of the European Parliament elections.
During the last decade threats to democracy and democratic elections have become more severe. The EU Parliamentary elections in June take place in a particularly challenging geopolitical context and threat of interference is considerable.