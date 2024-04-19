Russian websites have described Marvin as «an artist who regularly receives prestigious nominations and awards». Among the latter is the coveted Golden Gramophone in Russia, which, among others, has been awarded to Ani Lorak, Polina Gagarina and Philipp Kirkorov -- megastars who have not managed to unequivocally condemn the war of aggression against Ukraine and continue to perform in Russia, which has been declared a terrorist state, Meelis Kompus, head of communications of the Estonian Ministry of Culture, said.

Marvin's music has garnered hundreds of millions of listens on streaming platforms and his music is consistently heard on popular Russian radio stations. However, what makes this more interesting is that Misha Marvin, whose real name is Mikhail Mihailovich Reshetnyak, is from Chernivtsi in western Ukraine and in 2022, at the beginning of the full-scale war of aggression, he condemned what was happening, but later returned to Russia, where his loyal audience allegedly awaited him. The relevant corrections have also been made in his social media channels.