RAIT MARUSTE ⟩ There's no requirement in Constitution to amend it to restrict the voting rights of non-citizens

In an article published in Delfi, my learned colleague Jüri Raidla has continued the line of argument that it is inevitable to amend the Constitution in order to make adjustments to the electorate in local government elections. There is no such categorical requirement to be found in the Constitution, however. What exactly and how needs to be amended, he leaves open. But that's not what matters in this case – though perhaps it would be good to make his line of argument clearer.

The ongoing debate somewhat resembles the dispute in the history of constitutionalism between originalists and non-originalists in America. Originalists were those who believed that the Constitution can and should be interpreted only in the manner envisioned and desired by the ones who created it. That was more than 200 years ago. This school of thought no longer holds much sway today. For understandable reasons.