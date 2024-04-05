Apotheka data leak concerned hundreds of thousands of customers.

«People are increasingly required to trust their personal data to service providers, because digital management and data storage is more efficient and convenient than paperwork. Therefore, people trust that service providers are also committed to protecting their data. This trust is easy to lose but hard to regain. Companies that process people's health data or other sensitive data must take a particularly responsible approach to cyber security,» he added.

«Companies and institutions must seriously consider whether and how to increase investments for ensuring security. The damage of such a case is not only material, but reputational damage that undermines trust. We ask people to be critical about sharing their personal data, including for customer accounts based on this incident. Consent given at one point can be withdrawn at any moment, but already collected data cannot be permanently deleted. As people, we also need to be interested in what data is known about us, for what purpose it is collected and who has access to it. Data has become our most important and valuable currency as individuals. Please trade with them responsibly, because the value of this currency is increasing every day,» she said.