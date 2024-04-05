EDITORIAL ⟩ Lessons from the data theft

This another interim win for cybercriminals serves as a reminder to us that relying solely on Europe is not enough. We must make more effort ourselves because, unfortunately, cybercriminals do not wait.

The logic of the market economy says that most of all there is reason to rely on the last, and least on the first. Judicial liability could also work, but based on current case law, there are no prerequisites for this in Estonia.

The fear of losing customers is a very strong economic motivator, but in the case of Estonia, it is reduced by the small size of our market and the resulting limits on competition. If customers don't have many options, it won't work.

We can also put our hopes on the owners of the currency, i.e. the people, to think three times before handing over their data. Only – how do we hope to convince people of this if we are not able to warn them about massive cyber scams?

It's convenient to criticize the European Union along with its bureaucracy, but at least now every internet user knows that companies use their data and anyone can opt out if they wish. Additionally, the European Court of Justice has found that if, as a result of a data leak, a person fears that their data may be abused in the future, this may provide grounds for claiming moral damages.

