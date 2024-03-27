Tallinn Airport simplifies security screening for passengers

The replacement, setup, and testing of security screening machines to enable the change took 1.5 months, ending a week earlier than scheduled, and according to Tarvi Pihlakas, the head of the aviation security department at Tallinn Airport, passengers can now go through security more comfortably.

«Passengers no longer need to take out liquids, laptops, and other large electronic devices from their carry-on luggage and place them in a separate bin -- this reduces the time passengers spend in security screening,» Pihlakas said in a press release.

In addition, restrictions on liquids in hand luggage have also changed. Whereas previously all liquids had to be packaged in containers of no more than 100 milliliters each, with a total of one liter of liquids per passenger, which had to be placed in a resealable plastic bag, now passengers can bring liquids in containers up to two liters in size. This means that larger shampoos, sunscreens, toothpaste tubes, as well as soft drinks and liquid foods can be placed in carry-on luggage.