MARTIN EHALA ⟩ Putin's influence on the integration of Estonia's Russian-speaking community

Changes in the acquisition of Russian citizenship based on data from three censuses in six generations of Russian Estonians. Photo: Martin Ehala

This trend of the number of Russian citizens increasing over the past 20 years also characterizes younger generations who are not yet nearing the end of their natural lifespan. The percentage increases are staggering: in the generation born during the Thaw (1956–1970), the share of Russian citizens increased by 36 percent between the censuses; in the generation born during the Era of Stagnation (1971–1985) by 35 percent, in the post-Soviet generation (born 1986–2000) by a notable 46 percent, and in the youngest, the 21st-century generation (born 2000–2011) by 7 percent.

Although the absolute numbers are not exceedingly high (none of the four younger generations have as many Russian citizens as the two older generations once did). The younger generations' shift towards Russian citizenship does not make up for the decline in Russian citizens among older generations (from 86,000 to 81,000 this century). The notable choice of Russian citizenship by many young people born after Estonia's re-independence, along with the increasing trend, warrants an explanation.

Number of Estonian citizens in decline among the Russian-speaking community