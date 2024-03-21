MARTIN EHALA ⟩ Putin's influence on the integration of Estonia's Russian-speaking community

Integration, in fact, involves three parties, the third being Vladimir Putin himself, or more specifically, his identity politics. Estonian citizenship data vividly illustrates this point.
Number of Russian citizens is growing
An analysis of the citizenship dynamics among Russian-speaking individuals in Estonia based on three census data (2000, 2011, 2021) reveals significant trends, particularly when breaking down the data by generations and observing the changes in the number of Estonian and Russian citizens in each generation over two decades.
Generations are categorized into six, starting with the oldest, the Stalin-era generation, comprising individuals born before World War II. This group initially had a higher count of Russian citizens, though it has largely diminished over the last 20 years (refer to chart).
This trend of the number of Russian citizens increasing over the past 20 years also characterizes younger generations who are not yet nearing the end of their natural lifespan.
The post-war generation comprises people born between 1941–1955. At the time of the 2000 census, they were aged 45–60, and by the 2021 census, aged 65–80. This generation too has seen a decline over the last decade due to natural mortality, resulting in a decrease in both Estonian and Russian citizens compared to 2011. Importantly, between the 2000 and 2011 censuses, the share of Russian citizens in this generation rose by 26 percent.